Kuwait Petroleum Corporation appoints new CEOs for subsidiaries

KUWAIT CITY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation appointed Walid Khalid al-Badr on Sunday as the new chief executive for its subsidiary Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and Emad Mahmoud Sultan as chief executive of subsidiary Kuwait Oil Company.

The two executives were named to the board of directors to replace members whose terms had expired.

Other new directors include Sheikh Nwaf Saud Al-Sabah, assigned as the managing CEO for the Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company, and Abd al-Nasser Youssef AL-Faleej as the managing director for international marketing for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Editing by Nayera Abdallah and Peter Graff)