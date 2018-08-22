FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
August 22, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kuwait expects oil exporters to agree on mechanism to monitor supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - OPEC and other oil exporting countries are expected to agree before the end of the year on a mechanism to monitor their crude production, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Bakhit al-Rashidi said on Wednesday.

A committee set by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied non-OPEC exporters would review their crude output at a meeting in Algeria next month, he said.

“The production numbers of OPEC and (countries) outside OPEC will be reviewed at the meeting in Algeria, and before the end of the current year, there will be an agreement on a mechanism to monitor output next year,” he said.

Oil markets should “remain stable” until the end of the year, he said.

Reporting Ahmed Hagagy Writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.