Kuwait parliament term to end Thursday, says Speaker

KUWAIT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s parliament speaker said on Tuesday that the assembly’s term would end on Oct. 8, but that the body would hold an extraordinary session to approve the new emir’s choice of crown prince if he is not named by Wednesday.

Under the constitution, parliament must approve the choice.

Speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said in remarks broadcast on state television that if Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad names his crown prince on Wednesday, then he would call for session for Thursday morning. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by Louise Heavens)