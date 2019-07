KUWAIT, July 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corp has hired NBK Capital to advise it on a financing worth around $2 billion that will likely be provided by Kuwaiti banks, said two sources familiar with the matter.

One of the sources said negotiations for the financing were in their early stages.

State-owned KPC did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while NBK Capital declined to comment. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Saeed Azhar)