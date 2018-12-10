Company News
CORRECTED-Kuwait Petroleum Corp aims to produce 85,000 bpd of heavy crude by 2020/21- CEO speech

(Corrects headline and text to clarify that figures refer to production of heavy crude oil (not total crude oil production)

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corp. aims to produce 85,000 barrels of heavy crude oil a day by 2020/21, and 110,000 barrels per day by 2030/31, according to the text of a speech given by its CEO on Monday, seen by Reuters.

The state-owned company aims to reach a production target of 430,000 barrels of heavy crude per day by 2040/41. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir, Editing by Susan Fenton)

