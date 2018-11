CAIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has renewed its contract with Lebanon’s energy ministry to supply Lebanon’s state electricity company with gas oil for a year at international market prices, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Thursday.

KPC has supplied Lebanon’s power stations with gas oil since 2005 under an official deal, which is renewed annually. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Susan Fenton)