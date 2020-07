KUWAIT, July 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah underwent successful surgery on Sunday morning, his office said.

Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled Kuwait since 2006, had been admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks.

His office, in a statement carried by state news agency KUNA, did not specify what kind of surgery he underwent. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Lisa Barrington, Editing by Angus MacSwan)