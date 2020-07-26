Energy
News of Kuwait emir's health "very reassuring", parliament speaker says

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - News about the health of the Emir of Kuwait, who is in the United States for medical treatment, is “very reassuring”, parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said on Sunday in a statement carried on the parliamentary Twitter account.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah arrived in the United States on Thursday to complete medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Mark Heinrich)

