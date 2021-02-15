Kuwait to give support to suspended business activities - cabinet

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti cabinet on Monday told the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development to set up mechanisms to disburse support to eligible businesses.

The decision will take effect from March for three months, a cabinet statement said.

The cabinet also told authorities to take measures to postpone the payment of all service fees provided by the state to the owners of suspended business activities. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Angus MacSwan)