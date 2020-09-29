Kuwait TV cuts to Koranic verses in possible sign of death in ruling family

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait television interrupted regular programming to cut to Koranic verses on Tuesday, a move which often signifies the death of a senior member of the Gulf Arab state’s ruling family.

There was no immediate announcement from authorities.

Kuwait’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 91, has been in hospital in the United States since July after having undergone surgery in Kuwait the same month. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Gareth Jones)