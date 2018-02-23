CEO Haugan leaves Kvaerner, takes over as head of Aker Energy

OSLO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke on Friday moved the chief executive of his platform-building company Kvaerner to the helm of his new oil company, Aker Energy, which will be developing a big oilfield off Ghana.

Aker Energy said on Monday it had acquired Hess Corporation’s business in the West African country in a $100 million deal and had plans to develop a “significant” exploration and production business there.

Top of the list is development of the Tano Cape Three Points block, which holds an estimated 550 million barrels of oil equivalent, with a development plan due this year and production due to start in 2021.

Jan Arve Haugan will take the helm of Aker Energy on March 1, after leading Kvaerner since 2011.

Aker Energy is an oil firm owned 50 percent by Aker , Roekke’s main listed investment vehicle and 50 percent by TRG, the businessman’s privately held holding company. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Edmund Blair)