SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Kyobo Life Insurance said on Tuesday its board had approved a plan for a stock market listing.

The country’s third-biggest insurer by assets will pursue the float in the second half of next year after getting approval from the bourse, it said in a statement.

The size of the offering will be flexible, Kyobo said. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)