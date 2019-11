BISHKEK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s largest gold mine, Centerra Gold-operated Kumtor, will produce 18.2 tonnes of gold this year, beating its own forecast of 16.6-17.6 tonnes, the Kyrgyz government said on Saturday.

The government issued a statement on Kumtor after Prime Minister Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev met Centerra Chief Executive Scott Perry. Kumtor produced 16.6 tonnes of gold in 2018.