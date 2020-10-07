Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

Protesters are seen inside the parliament building, known as the White House, in Bishkek, Kyrgystan October 5, 2020 in this still image taken from social media video obtained on October 6, 2020. TWITTER/GRAFECRISTO via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The People’s Coordination Council set up by several Kyrgyz opposition parties said on Wednesday it was assuming all state powers and dissolving parliament in a rift with its former allies who sought power transfer through the legislature.

Opposition groups took control of most of the government apparatus on Tuesday after storming buildings during post-election protests, but President Sooronbai Jeenbekov clung to power with the unrest risking tipping one of Russia’s close allies into chaos.