FILE PHOTO - Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks after a vote at a parliamentary elections in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 4, 2020. Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital, Bishkek, on Friday as unrest gripped the Central Asian country.

Jeenbekov’s office said in a statement the state of emergency, which includes a curfew and tight security restrictions, would be in effect from 8 pm on Friday until 8 am on Oct. 21.