FILE PHOTO - Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks after a vote at a parliamentary elections in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 4, 2020. Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed an order dismissing Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and his cabinet on Friday, his office said in a statement.

Kyrgyz MPs have said Boronov tendered his resignation after opposition groups on Tuesday seized government buildings in response to protests over a disputed parliamentary election which has since been annulled.