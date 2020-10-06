Facilities destroyed in attack on large Kyrgyz gold deposit

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Work on developing Kyrgyzstan’s second-largest gold deposit has been suspended after intruders smashed and torched facilities at the site on Tuesday during nationwide unrest, the Russian-controlled company operating the mine said.

The Jeruy project was due to enter production this year, with annual output eventually reaching 5.5 tonnes. Gold reserves at the deposit are estimated at 88 tonnes and ore mining had already begun at the deposit.

The raid took place amid protests in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, where the opposition said it was seizing power following a disputed parliamentary election.

“Work has been suspended due to the unauthorised entry of unknown people onto the mine’s territory. More than 50 people arrived in cars. We were forced to suspend work for safety reasons,” a spokeswoman for Alliance Altyn said.

The intruders set the gold extraction factory on fire and smashed whatever they could find in administrative buildings, she said.

Alliance Altyn is controlled by Russian mining company Vostok-Geoldobycha.

Kyrgyzstan's largest gold mining operation, Kumtor, which is run by Canada's Centerra Gold CG.TO, has so far reported no security incidents. Centerra said it was monitoring political events but that its operations were continuing uninterrupted.

Local news website Akipress said, protesters also showed up at smaller mines developed by Chinese and Turkish companies and demanded that they halt operations. It was unclear if the companies have complied.