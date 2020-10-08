No talks of Kyrgyz president resignation yet - RIA cites his press officer

FILE PHOTO: Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia September 28, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The resignation of Kyrgyz president Sooronbai Jeenbekov is not being discussed yet, his press secretary was cited by the RIA news agency as saying on Thursday, as protests continued in the Central Asian nation, triggered by Sunday’s elections.

Jeenbekov’s whereabouts have remained unknown since Tuesday. Protesters stormed government buildings on Tuesday and various groups have said they are in charge.