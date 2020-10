People attend a rally to demand the resignation of Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Biskek, Kyrgyzstan October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

(Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov confirmed the appointment of Sadyr Japarov as prime minister on Wednesday, the president’s office said, after the cabinet went for more than a week without clear leadership amid a political crisis.