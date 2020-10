People attend a rally to demand the resignation of Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Biskek, Kyrgyzstan October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

(Reuters) - Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said on Wednesday he will discuss with President Sooronbai Jeenbekov the latter’s promise to resign after the confirmation of a new cabinet.

Parliament and Jeenbekov finalised Japarov’s appointment on Wednesday, after post-election unrest toppled the previous cabinet in the Central Asian nation.