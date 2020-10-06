Speaker of parliament in Kyrgyzstan resigns after unrest - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The speaker of parliament in Kyrgyzstan resigned on Tuesday after unrest over a parliamentary election prompted protesters to storm government buildings, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

It cited parliament’s press service as saying the speaker, Dastan Jumabekov, had stood down.

Opposition groups said earlier on Tuesday they had seized power in Kyrgyzstan after taking control of government buildings during post-election protests in the strategically important Central Asian state.