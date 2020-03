BISHKEK, March 31 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 5.0% on Tuesday, the bank said, citing an expected slowdown in economic growth and a pick-up in inflation.

The bank said it would stick to a free float exchange rate regime, but would intervene to prevent sharp som exchange rate fluctuations. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko, Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)