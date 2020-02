BISHKEK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s central bank raised its policy rate to 5.0% from 4.25% on Tuesday, saying it expected higher inflation in coming months compared with the previous forecast.

Annual inflation accelerated to 3.9% by mid-February from 3.2% in January, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)