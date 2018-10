Oct 11 (Reuters) - L Brands is pursuing options for its La Senza lingerie brand as it looks to focus on its larger core businesses, the company said on Thursday.

La Senza has 126 company-owned and operated stores in North America and 188 non-company owned international stores.

The Victoria’s Secret owner also reported a 5 percent increase in same store sales for the five weeks ended Oct. 6. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)