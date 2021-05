May 11 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc has decided to spin off lingerie brand Victoria's Secret rather than sell it, with the deal expected to close in August, the New York Times reported nyti.ms/2R91NYd on Tuesday, citing sources.

L Brands did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)