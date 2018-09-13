FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 10:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands Inc on Thursday said it would close all 23 of its Henri Bendel stores and the Henri Bendel e-commerce website in January of next year.

The company expects Henri Bendel revenues at about $85 million for 2018. It did not provide an estimate of the costs associated with closing the Henri Bendel business.

The Henri Bendel stores and the website will remain in operation through January 2019, it said. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

