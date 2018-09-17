MOVES-L3 promotes Sean Stackley as corporate SVP, president of renamed segment

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Defense equipment maker L3 Technologies Inc appointed Sean Stackley, former acting secretary of the U.S. Navy, as corporate senior vice president and president of its renamed communications and networked systems business segment.

Stackley, who joined L3 as corporate vice president in January, succeeds Andrew Ivers, who would retire after 13 years with the company, L3 said.

The company’s maritime businesses under two separate segments would be realigned into the unit, which would now be known as the Communications and Networked Systems segment.

L3 last month decided to merge its aerospace and sensor systems businesses into the Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems business.

The company said in July it hired former senior Lockheed Martin Corp executive Steve O'Bryan as its global chief of business development.