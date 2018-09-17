FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 17, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-L3 promotes Sean Stackley as corporate SVP, president of renamed segment

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Defense equipment maker L3 Technologies Inc appointed Sean Stackley, former acting secretary of the U.S. Navy, as corporate senior vice president and president of its renamed communications and networked systems business segment.

Stackley, who joined L3 as corporate vice president in January, succeeds Andrew Ivers, who would retire after 13 years with the company, L3 said.

The company’s maritime businesses under two separate segments would be realigned into the unit, which would now be known as the Communications and Networked Systems segment.

L3 last month decided to merge its aerospace and sensor systems businesses into the Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems business.

The company said in July it hired former senior Lockheed Martin Corp executive Steve O’Bryan as its global chief of business development. (Reporting by Manas Mishra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.