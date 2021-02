FILE PHOTO: The La-Z-Boy store in Westminster, Colorado is seen November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - La-Z-Boy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Kurt Darrow will retire in April and will be replaced by finance chief Melinda Whittington.

Darrow, who has led the firm for 17 of his 40 years at the furniture maker, will remain its chairman in a non-executive role.

Robert Lucian, vice president of finance at La-Z-Boy, will succeed Whittington as CFO, the company said.