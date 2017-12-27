FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 27, 2017 / 1:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

AFL-CIO, affiliates set to challenge recent NLRB rulings

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The largest U.S. labor federation is vowing to fight back after the National Labor Relations Board’s new Republican majority handed employers and business groups a quick series of victories on some of the most important issues that arose during the Obama administration.

The AFL-CIO is involved in four cases in which the NLRB reversed major Obama-era precedents earlier this month. Craig Becker, the AFL-CIO’s general counsel, told Reuters last week that there would be legal challenges in all of them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CdphBO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.