AFL-CIO, affiliates set to challenge recent NLRB rulings

The largest U.S. labor federation is vowing to fight back after the National Labor Relations Board’s new Republican majority handed employers and business groups a quick series of victories on some of the most important issues that arose during the Obama administration.

The AFL-CIO is involved in four cases in which the NLRB reversed major Obama-era precedents earlier this month. Craig Becker, the AFL-CIO’s general counsel, told Reuters last week that there would be legal challenges in all of them.

