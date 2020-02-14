IN BRIEF: AFSCME challenges DOL rule privatizing job-placement services

The largest government-employee union has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington D.C. seeking to strike down a U.S. Department of Labor rule allowing states to contract with private companies to provide job-placement services for recipients of unemployment insurance.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) in a complaint filed on Thursday said the rule, which was adopted last month, violates a 1933 federal law that vested public-sector workers with job-placement duties in order to create a coordinated, reliable national network of programs.

