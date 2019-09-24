Westlaw News
SCOTUS told that age bias protections are broader for federal workers

Daniel Wiessner

A major federal-worker union and a lobbying group for older Americans urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that workers who sue federal agencies for age bias must show only that discrimination was a factor, and not the sole reason, for an employment decision to prevail on their claims.

In-house lawyers for the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) and AARP in separate amicus briefs said the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) imposes a lower burden on government workers alleging age bias than on private-sector employees, and a ruling otherwise would allow discrimination by federal agencies to go unchecked.

