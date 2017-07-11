Conservative group backs Supreme Court challenge to forced union dues

A business-backed think tank has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case challenging the ability of public sector unions to collect fees from nonmembers, saying the Chicago-based union at the center of the lawsuit has used the money to fund a range of divisive political activities.

The Competitive Enterprise Institute said in an amicus brief filed on Monday that Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees has funded lobbying on minimum wage, voter identification, and gun control proposals, and a march protesting then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, even though many workers represented by the union don't share its views. The CEI is represented by Baker & Hostetler.

