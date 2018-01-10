N.Y. unions could lose $110 mln in 'agency fees' after SCOTUS ruling - report

Public sector unions in New York could lose more than $110 million per year, and some of their political clout, if the U.S. Supreme Court rules that requiring nonmembers to pay so-called agency fees is illegal, a conservative think tank said on Tuesday.

The Albany-based Empire Center for Public Policy said the high court’s decision in Janus v. AFSCME Council 31, which is expected by June, could affect the ability of New York’s public unions to fund political campaigns and sway policy debates in the state, and funnel money to national campaigns.

