9th Circuit says airlines, railroads can't be sued for 'colluding' with unions

A U.S. appeals court on Monday ruled that American Airlines pilots who flew for a smaller airline before a merger cannot sue American for “colluding” with their union to change their seniority status.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because employers are expected to represent their own interests during collective bargaining, they cannot be accused of failing to serve the interests of unionized workers under the federal Railway Labor Act.

