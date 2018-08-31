FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 12:55 AM / a few seconds ago

APA's seniority decisions amid American Airlines merger were valid -3rd Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday tossed a lawsuit by a proposed class of nearly 10,000 American Airlines pilots who accused their union of favoring U.S. Airways pilots in seniority decisions made during the airlines’ merger.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Allied Pilots Association (APA) was not required to seek its members’ approval of a seniority plan resulting from the 2013 merger. The pilots failed to show that the union’s conduct was outside “the wide range of reasonableness” courts afford unions in making seniority decisions, the court said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Pmx2Zj

