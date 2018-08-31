APA's seniority decisions amid American Airlines merger were valid -3rd Circuit

(Reuters) -

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday tossed a lawsuit by a proposed class of nearly 10,000 American Airlines pilots who accused their union of favoring U.S. Airways pilots in seniority decisions made during the airlines’ merger.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Allied Pilots Association (APA) was not required to seek its members’ approval of a seniority plan resulting from the 2013 merger. The pilots failed to show that the union’s conduct was outside “the wide range of reasonableness” courts afford unions in making seniority decisions, the court said.

