Alaska says Janus requires it to stop collecting union dues from state workers

The state of Alaska has filed a lawsuit against the largest union representing state workers, seeking a ruling that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision requires the state to stop collecting union dues from public employees who object to them.

The office of Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson in a complaint filed Monday in state court in Anchorage said the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME that said fees charged to public workers who do not join unions are unconstitutional also applies to current members of the Alaska State Employee Association (ASEA) who object to paying dues and seek to revoke their union membership.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kCBKIN