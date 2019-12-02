Antitrust exemption may not apply to union boycott of Hollywood talent agencies - DOJ

The U.S. Department of Justice is urging a federal judge in California to hold off on dismissing a lawsuit by Hollywood talent agencies that claim a boycott by the union that represents screenwriters violated federal antitrust law.

DOJ in a “statement of interest” filed in federal court in Los Angeles last week said the Writers Guild of America has not shown that the boycott that began in April fits into an exemption in federal antitrust law for union activity that is reasonably related to collective bargaining, and its motion to toss the case should be denied.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/382jaNR