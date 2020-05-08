Federal labor board says D.C. court can't hear challenge to Trump appointments

The agency tasked with overseeing labor relations in the federal government has said that federal courts do not have jurisdiction over a union’s challenge to President Donald Trump’s appointments to a panel that resolves collective bargaining disputes.

The Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) in a court filing on Thursday said the Association of Administrative Law Judges (AALJ) must first bring its claims to the agency, and can then turn to federal appeals courts, but that a federal judge in Washington D.C. cannot hear the lawsuit filed last month.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SPAAHD