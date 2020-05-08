Westlaw News
May 8, 2020

Federal labor board says D.C. court can't hear challenge to Trump appointments

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The agency tasked with overseeing labor relations in the federal government has said that federal courts do not have jurisdiction over a union’s challenge to President Donald Trump’s appointments to a panel that resolves collective bargaining disputes.

The Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) in a court filing on Thursday said the Association of Administrative Law Judges (AALJ) must first bring its claims to the agency, and can then turn to federal appeals courts, but that a federal judge in Washington D.C. cannot hear the lawsuit filed last month.

