3rd Circuit tosses arbitrator's award that said hospital could not deny vacation days

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said an arbitrator exceeded his authority by “dispensing his own brand of industrial justice” when he ruled that a Pennsylvania hospital could not deny a unionized employee’s request to take vacation days.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Monongahela Valley Hospital Inc that the arbitrator ignored the plain language of its bargaining agreement with a United Steelworkers local, which gave the hospital the final say over when workers could take days off.

