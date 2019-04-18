8th Circuit says CBA covered elevator apprentice who was not a union member

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said an arbitrator properly found that an apprentice with elevator manufacturer Kone Inc had to be reimbursed for travel expenses covered by a collective bargaining agreement even though he was not a member of the union.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge in Iowa and said the terms of Kone’s agreement with an International Union of Elevator Constructors local applied to any worker assigned to a job, and not just union members. The judge had vacated an arbitration award that required Kone to pay about $700 in expenses to an apprentice, Alex Thompson, after he traveled over 600 miles for a job.

