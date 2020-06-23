Westlaw News
Casino operator's confidentiality pact did not violate labor law- NLRB

Daniel Wiessner

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled a casino operator did not violate federal labor law by requiring employees to keep the details of arbitration proceedings confidential even if it discouraged them from discussing their underlying claims.

The board in a decision on Friday said because the confidentiality provision that California Commerce Club Inc entered into with its employees was part of a valid arbitration agreement, the Federal Arbitration Act required it be upheld.

