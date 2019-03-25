NLRB judge says arbitration confidentiality pacts are illegal

A National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled that employers cannot bar workers from discussing the outcome of cases that go through arbitration, rejecting arguments by Pfizer Inc and the agency’s general counsel.

Administrative Law Judge Keltner Locke in Alabama said that while employees can waive their procedural rights to bring legal claims in court rather than arbitration, they cannot forego their “substantive” rights under the National Labor Relations Act to discuss their working conditions, in a ruling published on Friday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UbAIDk