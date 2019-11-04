NLRB will send many unilateral-change claims to arbitration

The general counsel’s office of the National Labor Relations Board has told agency lawyers to send many cases accusing companies of changing working conditions without bargaining with unions to arbitration, in light of a recent board decision that changed the standard for analyzing those claims.

Beth Tursell, associate to the general counsel, in a memo on Friday told regional directors that once they find merit to unions’ claims about unilateral changes to workplace rules, cases should be sent to the arbitration process provided by collective bargaining agreements rather than proceed before the board, as long as both sides do not object.

