NLRB restores standard that makes deferral to arbitrators more likely

The National Labor Relations Board has overturned an Obama-era standard that had made the agency less likely to defer to arbitrators’ decisions in labor disputes and reinstated the decades-old test that it replaced.

A three-member board panel in a decision on Monday, which involved a UPS driver in Pennsylvania represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said it will defer to decisions made by arbitrators as long as the proceedings were “fair and regular” and the rulings were not “repugnant” to the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

