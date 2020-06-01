Westlaw News
June 1, 2020 / 6:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Supreme Court won't consider impact of Janus on mandatory bar association dues

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to revisit its precedent allowing for mandatory state bar association membership in a challenge by a Wisconsin lawyer, spurring a dissent by two conservative justices.

The court denied a petition for certiorari by Adam Jarchow, a solo practitioner and former Republican state legislator who argued that Wisconsin’s requirement that lawyers join the state bar association and pay dues violated their free-speech rights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Xlq0Ld

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below