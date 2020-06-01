Supreme Court won't consider impact of Janus on mandatory bar association dues

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to revisit its precedent allowing for mandatory state bar association membership in a challenge by a Wisconsin lawyer, spurring a dissent by two conservative justices.

The court denied a petition for certiorari by Adam Jarchow, a solo practitioner and former Republican state legislator who argued that Wisconsin’s requirement that lawyers join the state bar association and pay dues violated their free-speech rights.

