D.C. Circuit says NLRB 'whipsawed' ambulance company in row over raises, gifts

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said the National Labor Relations Board was wrong to rule that the owner of a Washington State ambulance company broke the law when he ceased giving workers raises and Christmas gifts after they unionized.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said that because Advanced Life Systems Inc had granted raises irregularly and in unpredictable amounts, stopping the practice was not discriminatory against workers who voted to join the union.

