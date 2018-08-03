FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 3, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

D.C. Circuit says NLRB 'whipsawed' ambulance company in row over raises, gifts

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said the National Labor Relations Board was wrong to rule that the owner of a Washington State ambulance company broke the law when he ceased giving workers raises and Christmas gifts after they unionized.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said that because Advanced Life Systems Inc had granted raises irregularly and in unpredictable amounts, stopping the practice was not discriminatory against workers who voted to join the union.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O9Bbix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.