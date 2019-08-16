IN BRIEF: 6th Circuit overturns NLRB's 'opaque' ruling against oil company

A U.S. appeals court on Friday reversed a National Labor Relations Board decision that said an oil company was required to turn over information to its employees’ union about work it had subcontracted.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the NLRB in a “cursory and opaque” 2018 decision failed to adequately consider whether Marathon Petroleum Co was required to bargain over subcontracting with a United Steelworkers local that represented nearly 400 workers at its Kentucky refinery.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z5ornK