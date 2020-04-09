Boeing accused of anti-union comments, firings in NLRB complaint

Boeing Co on Thursday was hit with a complaint by the National Labor Relations Board general counsel claiming the company unlawfully fired and disciplined mechanics at a plant in Charleston, South Carolina after they voted to join the International Association of Machinists (IAM).

The complaint comes after the NLRB in September overturned the results of the 2018 election, saying that about 180 Boeing mechanics did not have enough in common with each other to form a bargaining unit that excluded more than 2,500 other employees at the plant.

