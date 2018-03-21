Boeing says NLRB should not revisit decision on workplace rules

Boeing Co has asked the National Labor Relations Board to reject a union’s request to reconsider its recent decision that made it easier for employers to defend workplace rules, saying the union has no standing to challenge the ruling.

Chicago-based Boeing on Monday told the board that an International Union of Painters and Allied Trades local’s claims that the December ruling could affect a separate matter the union is involved in does not allow it to intervene in the case. The company also said the union’s claim that the Boeing decision was invalid because Board Member William Emanuel had a conflict of interest was “unfounded and irresponsible.”

