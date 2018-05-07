Boeing says union's recusal motion in NLRB case 'frivolous'

Boeing Co has asked the National Labor Relations Board to reject a union’s request for the agency’s three Republican members to recuse themselves from a major case involving the company, calling it “utterly without merit.”

Chicago-based Boeing in a brief released on Friday told the NLRB that an International Union of Painters and Allied Trades local’s claims that the Republicans showed anti-union bias in a recent press release were frivolous, and that the union’s motion should be rejected because it is not a party to the case.

