May 7, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boeing says union's recusal motion in NLRB case 'frivolous'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Boeing Co has asked the National Labor Relations Board to reject a union’s request for the agency’s three Republican members to recuse themselves from a major case involving the company, calling it “utterly without merit.”

Chicago-based Boeing in a brief released on Friday told the NLRB that an International Union of Painters and Allied Trades local’s claims that the Republicans showed anti-union bias in a recent press release were frivolous, and that the union’s motion should be rejected because it is not a party to the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rqycJL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
